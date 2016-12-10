McCarthy Op-Ed: Water comes in time for holidays
For Bakersfield Congressman and House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, this season's most treasured gift in California's Central Valley may be a precious commodity: Water. Years of careful, diligent, and at times contentious negotiations between all sides of the California water issue and in both the House and Senate yielded the largest reforms to our state's water policy in almost a generation.
