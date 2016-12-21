Man Suspected of Pepper-Spraying Iowa Officera
An Urbandale police news release says 25-year-old Brandon Bordinat was arrested Thursday afternoon in Polk County. He's charged with assault on a police officer and two counts of interference with official acts.
