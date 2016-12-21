Man charged with false unemployment claims in 3 states
A California man has been charged with setting up fake businesses in three states, then using names taken from temporary visas issued to student visitors on a cultural exchange to obtain more than $355,000 in unemployment benefits for nonexistent workers, federal prosecutors in Iowa said in court documents. Nikolai Monastyrski is charged in federal court in Iowa with wire and mail fraud related to the scheme that prosecutors say he perpetrated there as well as in Illinois and Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec 17
|positronium
|38
|News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b...
|Dec 5
|TRUMP WINNERS
|8
|Gerdin Athletic Learning Center to get renovation
|Dec 1
|RCLCSKI
|1
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|National Review
|324
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Nov '16
|Living in Sin
|88
|Grab your 12-gauge, Dick - it's time to trim Th... (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|venus from orlando
|42
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC