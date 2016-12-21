Loebsack Calls on CMS to Rescind Iowa's Medicaid Waiver

Congressman Dave Loebsack today called on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services , the federal agency responsible for granting the State of Iowa the waiver to privatize its Medicaid program, to rescind the waiver. A report published today by the Des Moines Register shows that payment shortages have created a 'catastrophic experience' for the program's private managers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.