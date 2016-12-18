Iowans share lessons learned in 2016
WEBVTT ELIZABETH: IT'S ALMOST 2017.BUT BEFORE WE KICK OFF THE NEWYEAR, IOWANS ARE REFLECTING BACKON WHAT 2016 MEANT TO THEMKCCI'S TOMMIE CLARK SPOKE WITHPEOPLE HERE IN THE METRO ABOUTWHAT THEY REMEMBER MOST FROM THEPAST YEAR. SHE'S LIVE IN THE NEWSROOM NOW.TOMMIE, WHAT DID THEY HAVE TOSAY? TOMMIE: WELL, THERE WERE LOTS OFEVENTS THAT STICK OUT INPEOPLE'S MINDS, LIKE THEFIRST-IN-THE-NATION CAUCUS ORTHE BIG CUBS WIN AT THE WORLDSERIES.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec 17
|positronium
|38
|News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b...
|Dec 5
|TRUMP WINNERS
|8
|Gerdin Athletic Learning Center to get renovation
|Dec 1
|RCLCSKI
|1
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|National Review
|324
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Nov '16
|Living in Sin
|88
|Grab your 12-gauge, Dick - it's time to trim Th... (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|venus from orlando
|42
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC