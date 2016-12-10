Iowa woman treated to NFL game before vision disappears
A 20-year-old Dubuque woman who was born with a rare genetic disorder has been flown to Texas to watch her beloved Dallas Cowboys for the first and likely last time before she loses her vision. The Telegraph Herald reports Bailey Schaul was born with Wolfram syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes insulin-dependent diabetes.
