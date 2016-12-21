Iowa woman gets back class ring she l...

Iowa woman gets back class ring she lost 30 years ago

Theresa Martin, of Monticello, told Cedar Rapids television station KCRG that her sister called her a few weeks ago to say she'd seen a Facebook post about a ring that had been found. A man named Curtis Rose had posted an item about it, asking whether anyone knew a woman who'd gone to Monticello High School with the initials TKM, which he found on the ring.

