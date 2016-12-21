Iowa woman gets back class ring she lost 30 years ago

Theresa Martin, of Monticello, told Cedar Rapids television station KCRG that her sister called her a few weeks ago to say she'd seen a Facebook post about a ring that had been found. A man named Curtis Rose had posted an item about it, asking whether anyone knew a woman who'd gone to Monticello High School with the initials TKM, which he found on the ring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.