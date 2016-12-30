Iowa Handicapped Parking Permit Rules Change Soon

The State of Iowa will no longer issue "lifetime" handicapped parking permits - those blue plastic placards with a wheelchair symbol in white that are to hang on the rear view mirror when a vehicle is parked in a designated handicapped space. Mark Lowe, interim director of the Iowa Department of Transportation - says the D-O-T has issued about half a million of those "lifetime" permits and they're supposed to be turned into the D-O-T when the person dies.

