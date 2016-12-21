Iowa Fertilizer nears the finish line

Larry Holley, president of Iowa Fertilizer Company speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of J-50 and 360th Avenue road projects, Tuesday May 17, 2016 near the Iowa Fertilizer Company's Wever facility. The event marked the culmination of a nearly $10 million project to build, reconstruct and expand roadways that serve the Iowa Fertilizer plant and its employees.

