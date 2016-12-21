Iowa Corn to host Tama Crop Fair
The Iowa Corn Growers Association and the Iowa Corn Promotion Board will be offering a series of crop fairs hosted at local venues which will provide Iowa farmers invaluable insights and information to operate their businesses through today's volatile farm economy. U. S. Senator Joni Ernst will begin the presentations at 9 a.m. with Ag and Environmental Policy in the 115th Congress "The crop fairs give Iowa corn farmers access to information they might not get elsewhere," explained Larry Buss, an ICPB director and farmer from Logan who chairs the Iowa Corn Grassroots Network, Membership & Checkoff Committee.
