How Flood Risk in U.S. Is Changing: I...

How Flood Risk in U.S. Is Changing: Increasing in North, Decreasing in South

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

The risk of flooding in the United States is changing regionally, and the reasons could be shifting rainfall patterns and the amount of water in the ground. In a new study, Recent Trends in U.S. Flood Risk , University of Iowa engineers determined that, in general, the threat of flooding is growing in the northern half of the U.S. and declining in the southern half.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to... Dec 17 positronium 38
News News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b... Dec 5 TRUMP WINNERS 8
News Gerdin Athletic Learning Center to get renovation Dec 1 RCLCSKI 1
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Nov '16 National Review 324
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Nov '16 Living in Sin 88
News Grab your 12-gauge, Dick - it's time to trim Th... (Mar '08) Nov '16 venus from orlando 42
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,834 • Total comments across all topics: 277,492,735

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC