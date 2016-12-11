First Iowa flu death of the season reported
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Monday the first flu-related death of the 2016-2017 influenza season, an elderly Central Iowa woman who had underlying health conditions. Influenza activity in Iowa has been low so far this season, but IDPH Medical Director Dr. Patricia Quinlisk said this death is an indication that flu can be a serious illness.
