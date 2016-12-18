Fast-growing weed resurges in Nebraska, other states
A fast-growing weed that can devastate corn and soybean yields has resumed its march across Nebraska and other agriculture-heavy states. Palmer amaranth, long the scourge of cotton-growing states in the South, has been making its way north as seeds hitch rides on harvesting equipment or mingle with cotton seed hulls used for livestock feed.
