Economic nationalism could hurt Iowa, economists warn

12 hrs ago

President-elect Donald Trump's "America first" economic nationalism scored well with voters, but may not play well with international trading partners, much to the detriment of Iowa, according to economists who monitor the state's economy. The zero sum trade game - that is, the idea that when American wins there has to be a loser -- that Trump seems to be advocating could hurt Iowa's exports to China as well as to its North American and European trading partners, economists David Swenson of Iowa State University and the University of Iowa and Ernie Goss of Creighton University said Friday during taping of an upcoming Iowa Press program.

Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.

