Charge against ex-Iowa judge came days after union hearing
This Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 booking photo released by Polk County Sheriff's office, Susan Ackerman at the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa. The former administrative law judge for Iowa Workforce Development has been charged with fraud for allegedly adding her ineligible daughter to her state insurance plan, in a case that her supporters are calling politically motivated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's boast that he could 'shoot somebody' to...
|Dec 17
|positronium
|38
|News 13 Mins Ago Democrats' task: Rebuild the b...
|Dec 5
|TRUMP WINNERS
|8
|Gerdin Athletic Learning Center to get renovation
|Dec 1
|RCLCSKI
|1
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|National Review
|324
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Nov '16
|Living in Sin
|88
|Grab your 12-gauge, Dick - it's time to trim Th... (Mar '08)
|Nov '16
|venus from orlando
|42
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC