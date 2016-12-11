1980s voting-fraud case likely topic at Sessions' hearing

In this Nov. 29, 2016 photo, Attorney General nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., is shown while meeting with Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington. A failed voting fraud prosecution from more than 30 years ago is likely to re-emerge as a contentious issue during Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing for attorney general.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.