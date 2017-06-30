July 4 celebrates independence - but not for some Native Hawaiians

As America celebrates independence on July 4, some Native Hawaiians use the day to recall a painful past of annexation to the United States, and the overthrow of the kingdom's last reigning monarch, Queen Liliuokalani. "The Theft of a Nation" was written and produced by several notable Hawaiian scholars, and depicted the dramatic moments of the overthrow, up to the moment the Hawaiian flag was lowered from the palace, and the American flag put up in its place.

