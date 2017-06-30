Hawaii just became the first US state to pass a bill supporting basic ...

Hawaii just became the first US state...

Hawaii made waves in June when it passed the first piece of legislation aimed at exploring a niche but growing form of wealth distribution. The bill, HCR 89 , directs the government "to convene a basic economic security working group," a request that can be seen as the first tangible step toward a US basic income program.

