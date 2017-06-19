Volcano Watch: HVO's masked geologist heads north to Alaska
In recent photos of a U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist collecting lava samples, you might have noticed the face mask that's worn to protect exposed skin from the intense radiant heat. The mask also conceals the wearer's identity, raising the question, "Who is that masked geologist?" Though not intentional, the concealment is fine with Tim Orr, the geologist behind the mask, who prefers to avoid the limelight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coqui crisis? What coqui crisis? - Hawaii Edito... (Jul '09)
|Sat
|We ALL love Prez ...
|18
|My First Night Free Dive In Hawaii
|Jun 15
|NBRS COMMANDER
|1
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Jun 15
|Kuiper Zone Bird
|23
|Jon Nolan Food Truck Trailer Scam Hawaii (May '16)
|Jun 14
|Satisfied Customer
|5
|Schnitzer Steel Hawaii halts buying scrap metal... (Oct '08)
|Jun 13
|We ALL love Prez ...
|21
|I'm going to do some more research
|Jun 1
|snarky anarchy
|2
|Hawaii is a rip off!!! (Feb '10)
|Jun 1
|Dr Guru
|15
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC