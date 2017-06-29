Volcano bulges could be used to predict future eruptions
The way that a volcano bulges and shrinks in size as it fills up with magma could help scientists predict eruptions weeks before they strike. Scientists studying Kilauea in Hawaii found that the summit of the volcano grows larger as magma pours upwards from a lava reservoir deep inside the Earth's crust.
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schnitzer Steel Hawaii halts buying scrap metal... (Oct '08)
|Tue
|Joe Balls
|23
|Get rid of bail bonds
|Jun 22
|Tim
|1
|My First Night Free Dive In Hawaii
|Jun 20
|justa girl
|2
|i like to smoke pot
|Jun 20
|blubberbutt
|1
|Coqui crisis? What coqui crisis? - Hawaii Edito... (Jul '09)
|Jun 17
|We ALL love Prez ...
|18
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Jun 15
|Kuiper Zone Bird
|23
|Jon Nolan Food Truck Trailer Scam Hawaii (May '16)
|Jun 14
|Satisfied Customer
|5
