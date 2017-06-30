Tiny homes could help alleviate the long wait list for Hawaiian Homelands
The Homestead Housing Authority is a statewide non-profit that wants to increase the inventory of affordable housing in Hawaii with tiny homes. "We need to try it and I hope that it's a real solution, not just for Native Hawaiians on homesteads but also for Hawaii families across the state," HHA executive director Robin Puanani Danner said.
