Tiny homes could help alleviate the l...

Tiny homes could help alleviate the long wait list for Hawaiian Homelands

14 hrs ago

The Homestead Housing Authority is a statewide non-profit that wants to increase the inventory of affordable housing in Hawaii with tiny homes. "We need to try it and I hope that it's a real solution, not just for Native Hawaiians on homesteads but also for Hawaii families across the state," HHA executive director Robin Puanani Danner said.

Chicago, IL

