Teaming up to fight fire ants

Teaming up to fight fire ants

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: West Hawaii Today

What started as a grassroots effort in one Holualoa community to combat the proliferation of little fire ants among neighbors has sprawled into a county-wide partnership generating prevention and management efforts up the Kohala Coast. Little Fire Ant Hui, founded by Holualoa resident Carolyn Dillon, coordinated with Hawaii Ant Lab to provide a free workshop for 33 representatives of several resorts and golf courses across West Hawaii Thursday morning at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Coqui crisis? What coqui crisis? - Hawaii Edito... (Jul '09) Sat We ALL love Prez ... 18
My First Night Free Dive In Hawaii Jun 15 NBRS COMMANDER 1
News Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban Jun 15 Kuiper Zone Bird 23
Jon Nolan Food Truck Trailer Scam Hawaii (May '16) Jun 14 Satisfied Customer 5
News Schnitzer Steel Hawaii halts buying scrap metal... (Oct '08) Jun 13 We ALL love Prez ... 21
I'm going to do some more research Jun 1 snarky anarchy 2
Hawaii is a rip off!!! (Feb '10) Jun 1 Dr Guru 15
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,691 • Total comments across all topics: 281,875,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC