Teaming up to fight fire ants
What started as a grassroots effort in one Holualoa community to combat the proliferation of little fire ants among neighbors has sprawled into a county-wide partnership generating prevention and management efforts up the Kohala Coast. Little Fire Ant Hui, founded by Holualoa resident Carolyn Dillon, coordinated with Hawaii Ant Lab to provide a free workshop for 33 representatives of several resorts and golf courses across West Hawaii Thursday morning at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai.
