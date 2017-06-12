Sewer line break closes Palani Road

Sewer line break closes Palani Road

Read more: West Hawaii Today

The Hawaii Police Department reported that the southbound lane of Palani Road is closed near the Kailua Pier due to a break in a sewer line. The road is expected to be closed for six hours, personnel on scene told West Hawaii Today around 1 p.m. Comments posted below are from readers.

