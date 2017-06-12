Sewage spill enters ocean at Kailua Bay

Monday Jun 12 Read more: West Hawaii Today

The Kailua Pier closed, Monday afternoon, after county crews discovered a sewage leak had entered the ocean on Palani Road in front of King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel. The southbound lane of Palani Road initially closed at about 12:30 p.m. A press release from the Hawaii Civic Defense Agency received at 3:30 p.m., stated the Department of Environmental Management confirmed the sewage spill at Ali'i Drive and Palani Road had entered the ocean.

