Sewage spill enters ocean at Kailua Bay
The Kailua Pier closed, Monday afternoon, after county crews discovered a sewage leak had entered the ocean on Palani Road in front of King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel. The southbound lane of Palani Road initially closed at about 12:30 p.m. A press release from the Hawaii Civic Defense Agency received at 3:30 p.m., stated the Department of Environmental Management confirmed the sewage spill at Ali'i Drive and Palani Road had entered the ocean.
