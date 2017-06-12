Selling Hawaii worldwide

About 100 companies from around the globe are heading to the Big Island today for a four-day event aimed at selling Hawaii as a prime spot for meetings, conventions and incentives trips. The Experience Aloha Business Exchange, a first-ever event spearheaded by the Hawaii Tourism Authority, its Hawaii Tourism Global MCI branch, and the Island of Hawaii Visitors Bureau, among other entities, will bring together incentive travel companies hailing from the mainland, Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Germany to name a few.

