Report: Native Hawaiian men in worse health than woman
The state Office of Hawaiian Affairs has released a report concluding that Native Hawaiian men are in considerably worse health than women. Native Hawaiian women have lower rates of obesity, asthma, deaths from cancer and mental health problems and have longer life expectancies, according to the report.
