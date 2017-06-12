Protect Hawaii's herbivorous fish to ...

Protect Hawaii's herbivorous fish to protect coral reefs

To help Hawaii's coral reefs recover from bleaching, we must protect and maintain a healthy population of the herbivorous fish that are essential to reef ecosystems. A recently released Coral Bleaching Recovery Plan prepared for the Department of Land and Natural Resources identified herbivore management as "critical to post-bleaching coral recovery in Hawaii."

