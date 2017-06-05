Police seek man considered armed and dangerous
Hawaii Island police are asking the public's help locating Keanu Kaikala Krause who is wanted on an outstanding warrant of arrest in connection with a motor vehicle theft investigation. Krause is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 145 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
