Officer cleared of shooting Big Island pitbull

Attorney General Doug Chin announced that no criminal charges will be filed against the Securitas law enforcement officer involved in the death of an unrestrained pit bull at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport the night of March 28. "We thank the investigators at the Office of the Attorney General for their comprehensive and independent investigation regarding this incident. We believe the officer involved feared for his safety and acted in self-defense when the unrestrained pit bull lunged at him," said Ross Higashi, Hawaii Department of Transportation, Airports Division deputy director, said in response to the findings in a press release Thursday.

