Oahu residents wary about hotel public-shoreline easement

Oahu residents attended a neighborhood board meeting on Thursday to share how they feel about the Kahala Hotel & Resort's attempts to obtain a rare, nonexclusive easement to use about an acre of public shoreline for commercial enterprises. The Oahu hotel's Japan-based owner hopes to spend $900,000 to improve an 115,434-square-foot area of land, including leasehold and state beach lands, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.