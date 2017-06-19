Oahu residents wary about hotel public-shoreline easement
Oahu residents attended a neighborhood board meeting on Thursday to share how they feel about the Kahala Hotel & Resort's attempts to obtain a rare, nonexclusive easement to use about an acre of public shoreline for commercial enterprises. The Oahu hotel's Japan-based owner hopes to spend $900,000 to improve an 115,434-square-foot area of land, including leasehold and state beach lands, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported .
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coqui crisis? What coqui crisis? - Hawaii Edito... (Jul '09)
|Sat
|We ALL love Prez ...
|18
|My First Night Free Dive In Hawaii
|Jun 15
|NBRS COMMANDER
|1
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Jun 15
|Kuiper Zone Bird
|23
|Jon Nolan Food Truck Trailer Scam Hawaii (May '16)
|Jun 14
|Satisfied Customer
|5
|Schnitzer Steel Hawaii halts buying scrap metal... (Oct '08)
|Jun 13
|We ALL love Prez ...
|21
|I'm going to do some more research
|Jun 1
|snarky anarchy
|2
|Hawaii is a rip off!!! (Feb '10)
|Jun 1
|Dr Guru
|15
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC