More than 40 small temblors shake Loihi underwater volcano over 4-hour period
Scientists recorded at least 45 small earthquakes at the Loihi underwater volcano over the course of about four hours early Thursday. The swarm is the third so far this month, though officials said this is by far the largest number of earthquakes recorded in any one period in recent years.
