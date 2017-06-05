Marijuana sales in Hawaii await approval of testing labs
Marijuana dispensaries still have yet to make a single sale more than a year after Hawaii awarded its first eight medical marijuana dispensary licenses. The dispensaries cannot sell the drug until the state Health Department certifies laboratories to test the quality of the marijuana, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported on Monday.
