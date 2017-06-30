Making free healthy food accessible for seniors: HCEOC launches farmers market program islandwide
With a grant from the state, Hawaii County Economic Opportunity Council launched the Senior Farmer's Market Nutrition Program on the Big Island last week. Low-income seniors and disabled persons can now access free fresh produce grown in Hawaii at 14 authorized farmer's markets around the island using special coupons.
