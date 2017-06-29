Legislators should scrap idea of 'basic income' and just lower taxes
The idea of a so-called guaranteed national income or "universal basic income" has become fashionable as a way to address concerns about everything from wealth inequality to a future in which technology has run amok. It has the appealing simplicity of a bumper sticker: Everyone in society should be paid a cash grant from the government, enough to prevent any person from living in poverty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schnitzer Steel Hawaii halts buying scrap metal... (Oct '08)
|Tue
|Joe Balls
|23
|Get rid of bail bonds
|Jun 22
|Tim
|1
|My First Night Free Dive In Hawaii
|Jun 20
|justa girl
|2
|i like to smoke pot
|Jun 20
|blubberbutt
|1
|Coqui crisis? What coqui crisis? - Hawaii Edito... (Jul '09)
|Jun 17
|We ALL love Prez ...
|18
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Jun 15
|Kuiper Zone Bird
|23
|Jon Nolan Food Truck Trailer Scam Hawaii (May '16)
|Jun 14
|Satisfied Customer
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC