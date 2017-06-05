Kanu o ka Aina graduates take wing
Polani Kahakalau and Luana Zablan, two alumna of Kanu of ka Aina New Century Public Charter School, are 2017 graduates of UH-Hilo. The seeds of learning and wisdom planted several years ago continue to help young Hawaiians grow into contributing community members through the study and perpetuation of Hawaiian culture.
