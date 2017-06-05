Kanu o ka Aina graduates take wing

Kanu o ka Aina graduates take wing

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: West Hawaii Today

Polani Kahakalau and Luana Zablan, two alumna of Kanu of ka Aina New Century Public Charter School, are 2017 graduates of UH-Hilo. The seeds of learning and wisdom planted several years ago continue to help young Hawaiians grow into contributing community members through the study and perpetuation of Hawaiian culture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I'm going to do some more research Jun 1 snarky anarchy 2
Hawaii is a rip off!!! (Feb '10) Jun 1 Dr Guru 15
Hawaii, the overthrow and annexation.. (Dec '16) Jun 1 Dr Guru 5
News 'Hawaii Five-O' could see revival as CBS consid... (Oct '09) May '17 Joe Balls 148
Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14) May '17 tongangodz 23
Yess May '17 Yess 1
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr '17 RiccardoFire 12
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,527 • Total comments across all topics: 281,672,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC