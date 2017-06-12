Honokaa Public Library celebrates 80 years

This year Honokaa Public Library is celebrating its 80th anniversary with a special exhibit now through June 30, and a community celebration June 15. With one of the highest literacy rates in the world - as high as 95 percent in 1834 - it's no surprise that Hawaii has such a well-established library system. "The alii, and in particular Queen Emma, had a lot to do with the start of libraries," said Momi Naughton, North Hawaii Education and Research Center's Heritage Center curator.

