Here's how the US empire will devolve into fascism and then collapse - according to science

A sociologist who predicted the collapse of the Soviet Union and 9/11 attacks warns that American global power will collapse under Donald Trump. Johan Galtung, a Norwegian professor at the University of Hawaii and Transcend Peace University, first predicted in 2000 that the "U.S. empire" would wither away within 25 years, but he moved up that forecast by five years with the election of President George W. Bush, reported Motherboard .

