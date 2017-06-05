Hemp conference starts Friday: Plant has long been considered a possible new crop for Hawaii
On the heels of the state Legislature approving funding for continued development of an industrial hemp program, Hawaii Island hosts the first Hawaii Hemp Conference this weekend. The event begins Friday with a welcome dinner and concert, with a mini-expo and marketplace taking place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Farm visits are scheduled for Sunday.
