Hawaii's work to ease homeless making progress, federal official says

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Hawaii still has the highest per capita homeless population in the country "but things have started to gel" in the islands, according to the western regional coordinator for the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness. "It's all just starting to work," Katy Miller, the Seattle-based regional coordinator, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser during a visit on Tuesday.

