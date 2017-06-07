Hawaii to Trump: Sorry, we're sticking with the Paris Climate Agreement
The U.S. might be abandoning the Paris Climate Agreement, but that doesn't mean the states have to play along. Hawaii this week became the first state in the country to adopt legislation that upholds portions of the landmark climate treaty.
