Hawaii to close large cesspools in Pahala and Naalehu

Tuesday Jun 27

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced an agreement with the County of Hawaii to close seven large capacity cesspools that serve the Pahala and Naalehu communities. The County will replace the cesspools with wastewater treatment systems approved by the Hawaii Department of Health.

