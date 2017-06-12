Hawaii Self Storage Awards 40,000 in ...

Hawaii Self Storage Awards 40,000 in College Scholarships

Hawaii Self Storage , which operates six facilities in the state, has awarded $40,000 in college scholarships to 10 high school seniors on the island of Oahu. The students were recently recognized during a special ceremony at the operator's Pearl City facility.

