Hawaii Self Storage Awards 40,000 in College Scholarships
Hawaii Self Storage , which operates six facilities in the state, has awarded $40,000 in college scholarships to 10 high school seniors on the island of Oahu. The students were recently recognized during a special ceremony at the operator's Pearl City facility.
