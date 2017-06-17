Hawaii Astronomical Observatory Case ...

Hawaii Astronomical Observatory Case Goes to Supreme Court

The case of whether or not an astronomical observatory can be built on land claimed to be sacred by Native Hawaiians is on its way back to the state Supreme Court. The high court accepted an appeal earlier this month of a lower court ruling that vacated the Thirty Meter Telescope International Observatory's sublease for 6 acres on Mauna Kea.

