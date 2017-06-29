Experts see increased seismic activity at Loihi
The Hawaii Volcano Observatory has calculated more than 50 tremors in June alone at Loihi, compared to the average once-a-month occurrence the last couple of years. The most recent confirmed eruption occurred in 1996, during a wave of intensive seismic activity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVE-TV Honolulu.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schnitzer Steel Hawaii halts buying scrap metal... (Oct '08)
|Tue
|Joe Balls
|23
|Get rid of bail bonds
|Jun 22
|Tim
|1
|My First Night Free Dive In Hawaii
|Jun 20
|justa girl
|2
|i like to smoke pot
|Jun 20
|blubberbutt
|1
|Coqui crisis? What coqui crisis? - Hawaii Edito... (Jul '09)
|Jun 17
|We ALL love Prez ...
|18
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Jun 15
|Kuiper Zone Bird
|23
|Jon Nolan Food Truck Trailer Scam Hawaii (May '16)
|Jun 14
|Satisfied Customer
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC