East Hawaii drier than expected

Friday Jun 23 Read more: West Hawaii Today

More than a month into Hawaii's annual dry season, drought conditions persist in much of West Hawaii, and large portions of East Hawaii are starting to tip into a similar state. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor's most recent report, published Thursday, a swath of the windward side from roughly Hakalau to Paauilo was classified as being "abnormally dry."

Chicago, IL

