Closing an estate tax loophole?
One of the bills our Legislature sent up to Gov. David Ige to be signed, which is almost certain to become law because the Department of Taxation sponsored it, is one to close an estate tax "loophole." The issue isn't as simple as it might seem, however.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coqui crisis? What coqui crisis? - Hawaii Edito... (Jul '09)
|Sat
|We ALL love Prez ...
|18
|My First Night Free Dive In Hawaii
|Jun 15
|NBRS COMMANDER
|1
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Jun 15
|Kuiper Zone Bird
|23
|Jon Nolan Food Truck Trailer Scam Hawaii (May '16)
|Jun 14
|Satisfied Customer
|5
|Schnitzer Steel Hawaii halts buying scrap metal... (Oct '08)
|Jun 13
|We ALL love Prez ...
|21
|I'm going to do some more research
|Jun 1
|snarky anarchy
|2
|Hawaii is a rip off!!! (Feb '10)
|Jun 1
|Dr Guru
|15
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC