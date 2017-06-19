Chickpeas show promise as beneficial crop in Hawaii
Researchers at the University of Hawaii at Manoa's College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources conducted growth trials for the past two years of more than 20 varieties of chickpeas at six locations on five islands, including Hawaii island.
