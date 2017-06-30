A&E Wrap-Up: 6-30-17

A&E Wrap-Up: 6-30-17

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: West Hawaii Today

Eight plays with a total of over 30 characters will be cast by five directors during two audition sessions: July 8 and 9. Both will be from 2-5 p.m. each day. Auditions will take place in Damron Hall, APAC's alternate rehearsal site, adjacent to the Aloha Theatre parking lot in Kainaliu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unfortunately Haole Jun 30 Pgirl 1
News Schnitzer Steel Hawaii halts buying scrap metal... (Oct '08) Jun 27 Joe Balls 23
Get rid of bail bonds Jun 22 Tim 1
My First Night Free Dive In Hawaii Jun 20 justa girl 2
i like to smoke pot Jun 20 blubberbutt 1
News Coqui crisis? What coqui crisis? - Hawaii Edito... (Jul '09) Jun 17 We ALL love Prez ... 18
News Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban Jun 15 Kuiper Zone Bird 23
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,311 • Total comments across all topics: 282,192,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC