2017 Ka Palapala Po'okela Award winners

The enduring appeal of printed books shone in the winners announced Thursday at the 2017 Ka Palapala Pookela book awards hosted by the Hawai'i Book Publishers Association at the Arts at Marks Garage in Chinatown. The Samuel M. Kamakau Award for Hawai'i Book of the Year was awarded to "Hanau ka Ua: Hawaiian Rain Names" , written and compiled by kumu hula and social studies teacher Collette Leimomi Akana with her daughter Kiele Gonzalez, illustrated by Sig Zane and designed and produced by Barbara Pope Book Design.

