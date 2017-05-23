Worldwide Voyage: VAC exhibition features cultural journey of sailing canoe Hokule'a
The Volcano Art Center is honored to present "Worldwide Voyage: Hawaii Shares Its Culture With The World," a fine-art exhibition that chronicles the navigational story of the Hokule - a's Malama Honua Worldwide Voyage, told through photographs, cultural items and art inspired by the voyage.
